The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,410,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,527 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.41% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $56,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

HAIN opened at $42.72 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.