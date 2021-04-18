The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The InterGroup stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTG traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398. The InterGroup has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $53.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, 5 level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

