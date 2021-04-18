The Mission Group’s (TMG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.94. The stock has a market cap of £78.27 million and a P/E ratio of 25.29. The Mission Group has a 12-month low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 90 ($1.18).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Mission Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

In related news, insider James Clifton sold 286,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £214,506 ($280,253.46).

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

