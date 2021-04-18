The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.1% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,679,005,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,879 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,649 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.25. 7,708,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

