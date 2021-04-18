The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Decreased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,004 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 448,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,714,000 after acquiring an additional 45,795 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,708,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,416. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.34.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

