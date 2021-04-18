The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS EHGRF remained flat at $$2.43 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. The Star Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $2.43.

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

