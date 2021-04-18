The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s 8th Largest Position

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.4% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 52,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,773,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $187.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.05.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.59.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

