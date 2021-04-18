The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Raised by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $773,911,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.59.

Shares of DIS opened at $187.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.93 billion, a PE ratio of -117.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

