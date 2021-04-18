THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on THKLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS THKLY opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. THK has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -449.50 and a beta of 1.40.

THK Company Profile

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

