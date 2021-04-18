Tidex Token (TDX) Market Cap Achieves $2.88 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $7.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Tidex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.68 or 0.00282358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.70 or 0.00727802 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00026151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $54,703.04 or 0.99856179 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.35 or 0.00849454 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.