TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of TMX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

Shares of TMXXF stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average of $100.08. TMX Group has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $109.85.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

