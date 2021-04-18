Tokenomy (TEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.71 Million

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Tokenomy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $13.71 million and approximately $621,282.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00067633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00020500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.61 or 0.00685239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00088675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00039348 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

