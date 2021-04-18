Tornado Price Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. Tornado has a market capitalization of $388,905.18 and approximately $376,857.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for about $64.82 or 0.00113764 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00066948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00278868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004355 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00028722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.74 or 0.00720905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,318.23 or 1.00601243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $490.35 or 0.00860630 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

