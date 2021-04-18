Townsend & Associates Inc Buys New Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 44,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNF opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $14,169,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

