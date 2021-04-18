Townsend & Associates Inc Buys New Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 44,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNF opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $14,169,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit