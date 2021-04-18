Townsend & Associates Inc Has $2.19 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. The Allstate accounts for approximately 1.4% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in The Allstate by 0.4% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 24,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.44 and its 200 day moving average is $105.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $121.63.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

