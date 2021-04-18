Townsend & Associates Inc Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Townsend & Associates Inc lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,638 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises 2.0% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,586,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

F opened at $12.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.