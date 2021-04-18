Townsend & Associates Inc Invests $1.06 Million in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRG opened at $38.68 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

