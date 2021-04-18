Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 837,700 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 279.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.57. 162,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,010. The company has a market cap of $220.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $115.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.62 and its 200 day moving average is $146.16.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. Analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

