Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TNLIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 12th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Trainline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Trainline stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. Trainline has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $5.73.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?

Analyst Recommendations for Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit