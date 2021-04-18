Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TNLIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 12th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Trainline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Trainline stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. Trainline has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $5.73.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

