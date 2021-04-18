Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.04 Million

Equities analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will post $46.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.60 million and the lowest is $45.15 million. Transcat reported sales of $45.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $170.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.72 million to $171.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $183.53 million, with estimates ranging from $179.61 million to $185.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sidoti cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.79.

NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.98. 22,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. Transcat has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $364.71 million, a PE ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,230 shares of company stock valued at $417,147. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Transcat by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 25,433 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Transcat during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,362,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

