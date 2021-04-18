Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,617,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

BX stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

