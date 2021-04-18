Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.77 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average of $94.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

