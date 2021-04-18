Treat DAO (TREAT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.50 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $86,504.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 50.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002695 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00066644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.80 or 0.00277252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004604 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00026828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $402.65 or 0.00721164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,512.59 or 0.99425617 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.65 or 0.00833996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.