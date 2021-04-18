Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $21.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several research analysts have commented on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,933 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $9,284,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $3,648,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 205,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

