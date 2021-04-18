TrueDeck Price Hits $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $233,162.24 and $16,138.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00020645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.65 or 0.00678742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00088563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00038842 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.