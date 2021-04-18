Truegame Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Truegame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Truegame has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $201,851.28 and $18.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00069422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.07 or 0.00682516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00088725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00038985 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

TGAME is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

