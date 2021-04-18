Truist Boosts ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $84.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARCB. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.62.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 69.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 29,805 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after buying an additional 112,288 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in ArcBest by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

