Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises approximately 2.1% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after buying an additional 631,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after buying an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.84. 5,864,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,991,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

