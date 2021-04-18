Truist Financial Corp Invests $1.07 Million in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRG. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $1,038,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $25,950,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $2,891,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $26,979,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $75,243,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRG opened at $44.25 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

