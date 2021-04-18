Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $44.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21.

