Tsfg LLC Has $84,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 48.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $60.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $714,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.