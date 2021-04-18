Tsfg LLC Sells 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tsfg LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,953.00 target price (up from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,151.57.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,285.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,092.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,845.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,205.00 and a 12 month high of $2,296.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

