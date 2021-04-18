Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 780,300 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 991,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 691,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 919.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 859,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 774,890 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,466,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

NYSE:TKC opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $999.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TKC. HSBC upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.