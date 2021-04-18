Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.50.

Twitter stock opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,003,144 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 2,931.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,470 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Twitter by 771.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,069,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after purchasing an additional 946,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

