Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $434.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $434.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

TYL stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $448.20. 146,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 98.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $427.33 and a 200-day moving average of $423.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.91, for a total transaction of $3,660,133.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,468,006.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

