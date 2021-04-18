UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of Allison Transmission worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,478,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,954,000 after purchasing an additional 517,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 843,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALSN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit