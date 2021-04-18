UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of Allison Transmission worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,478,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,954,000 after purchasing an additional 517,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 843,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALSN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

