UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of The Chemours worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

The Chemours stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

