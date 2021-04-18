UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,638 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Syneos Health worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $85.82.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. Mizuho boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,701 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,781,362 shares of company stock valued at $355,005,081. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

