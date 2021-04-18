UMB Bank N A MO Has $150.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. UMB Bank N A MO owned 0.25% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $150,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $271.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.08. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $147.60 and a 52-week high of $269.69.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

