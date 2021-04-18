UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 6,511 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.3% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $53,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.46.

TXN stock opened at $191.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.40.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

