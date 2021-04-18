UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 7,109 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $108.78 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.03 and a 1 year high of $112.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

