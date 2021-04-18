UMB Bank N A MO Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.35.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $118.34 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $116.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.32 billion, a PE ratio of 153.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.