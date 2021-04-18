UMB Bank N A MO Sells 57,525 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 57,525 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $25,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.