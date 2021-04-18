UMB Bank N A MO Sells 917 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. V.F. makes up approximately 0.9% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.11% of V.F. worth $35,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in V.F. by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $294,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in V.F. by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,806,000 after purchasing an additional 911,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $68,934,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

NYSE:VFC opened at $84.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average is $80.68. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of -651.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

