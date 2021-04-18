Umbrella Network Hits Market Capitalization of $16.62 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $16.62 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001636 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00024009 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00011100 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 74.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009398 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

