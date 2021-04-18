Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Reaches $17.01 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion and approximately $1.14 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for $32.49 or 0.00056937 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 523,385,460 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

