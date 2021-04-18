United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDIRF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

UDIRF remained flat at $$46.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.81. United Internet has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

