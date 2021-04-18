United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,460,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 15,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,095,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.99. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 33.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 437,021 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

