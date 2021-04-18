United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,460,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 15,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:UMC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. 6,095,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,313,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 33.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 437,021 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

