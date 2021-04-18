United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UPS opened at $179.71 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $180.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

